7811 ROANOKE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous updated home just minutes away from the fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment of Chestnut Hill is ready for you to move right in. 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms offer plenty of space to both relax and entertain with a spacious living room and finished basement. The updated kitchen includes newer wood cabinets, flooring, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy the benefits of off street parking and a full one car garage. The fully fenced in backyard and patio offer fantastic opportunities for kids and pets to roam, and plenty of space to host the summer BBQ. Don't let this opportunity slip away. Schedule a showing today! Landlord is a licensed PA Real Estate Salesperson.