Philadelphia, PA
7811 ROANOKE STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

7811 ROANOKE STREET

7811 Roanoke Street · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Roanoke Street, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Chestnut Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous updated home just minutes away from the fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment of Chestnut Hill is ready for you to move right in. 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms offer plenty of space to both relax and entertain with a spacious living room and finished basement. The updated kitchen includes newer wood cabinets, flooring, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy the benefits of off street parking and a full one car garage. The fully fenced in backyard and patio offer fantastic opportunities for kids and pets to roam, and plenty of space to host the summer BBQ. Don't let this opportunity slip away. Schedule a showing today! Landlord is a licensed PA Real Estate Salesperson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have any available units?
7811 ROANOKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have?
Some of 7811 ROANOKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 ROANOKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7811 ROANOKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 ROANOKE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7811 ROANOKE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7811 ROANOKE STREET offers parking.
Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7811 ROANOKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have a pool?
No, 7811 ROANOKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7811 ROANOKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 ROANOKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 ROANOKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
