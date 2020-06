Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Available 07/05/20 Mt.Airy 2 bedroom apt in 10 unit building +parking - Property Id: 285477



Large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors eat-in kitchen open plan to living room. Two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closets.

We require tenants to have area rugs.

There are two out door sitting areas and off street parking and laundry room.

