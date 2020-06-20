All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
728 SAINT ALBANS STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:46 AM

728 SAINT ALBANS STREET

728 Saint Albans Street · (215) 923-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

728 Saint Albans Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
Fully furnished 2 bed/1 bath home that includes all utilities (except cable/internet) and a monthly cleaning service!! This is a charming, lovingly maintained home on a quiet block in the heart of Bella Vista. It is an artist-owned house that is tastefully finished with a mix of handmade pieces, antiques and more. The first floor features a separate living and dining room, exposed brick wall and a fantastic kitchen (all kitchen wares included) with exposed beam ceiling. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and a renovated bathroom. There is a skylight in the bathroom shower and another at the top of the steps, making this house light-filled and airy. There is a custom closet in the back bedroom and a unique storage nook in the front bedroom. Thoughtful details abound in this wonderful home! The basement features a full sized washer/dryer. Linens are included as well. Unpack your bags and settle right in! Walk score of 99! This home is steps from several parks, Whole Foods, multiple coffee shops, bars and restaurants, public transportation, the Italian Market and so much more.*note* the bathroom is off of the back bedroom so this home is ideal for a couple or single occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have any available units?
728 SAINT ALBANS STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have?
Some of 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
728 SAINT ALBANS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET offer parking?
No, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have a pool?
No, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have accessible units?
No, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 728 SAINT ALBANS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity