728 SAINT ALBANS STREET

Fully furnished 2 bed/1 bath home that includes all utilities (except cable/internet) and a monthly cleaning service!! This is a charming, lovingly maintained home on a quiet block in the heart of Bella Vista. It is an artist-owned house that is tastefully finished with a mix of handmade pieces, antiques and more. The first floor features a separate living and dining room, exposed brick wall and a fantastic kitchen (all kitchen wares included) with exposed beam ceiling. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and a renovated bathroom. There is a skylight in the bathroom shower and another at the top of the steps, making this house light-filled and airy. There is a custom closet in the back bedroom and a unique storage nook in the front bedroom. Thoughtful details abound in this wonderful home! The basement features a full sized washer/dryer. Linens are included as well. Unpack your bags and settle right in! Walk score of 99! This home is steps from several parks, Whole Foods, multiple coffee shops, bars and restaurants, public transportation, the Italian Market and so much more.*note* the bathroom is off of the back bedroom so this home is ideal for a couple or single occupant.