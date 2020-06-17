Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:722 S. 22nd Street is a 3 unit building ideally located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Enter into unit #1 through your private entrance on Senate Street. You will immediately notice the bright natural light that shines through the large, street-side windows and sparkles onto your vaulted ceilings. The pristinely refinished wood flooring stretched throughout your kitchen/living space. The kitchen has shaker style white cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. There is private access to a large unfinished basement for perfect storage opportunity and convenient laundry. The bathroom has subway tiling. There is additional storage in the hallway coat closet! The large bedroom is carpeted throughout and easily houses your full bedroom set. HVAC system provides central heating and air conditioning.About The Neighborhood:The building is located steps away from the Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Honey's Sit 'N Eat, and so much more! With convenient access to I-76, bus routes 7, 12, and 40, and walking distance to Rittenhouse and Fitler Squares, you will feel like you are in the center of everything.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenant responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, and cable/internet, $50/month water fee.