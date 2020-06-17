All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

722 S 22ND STREET

722 South 22nd Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:722 S. 22nd Street is a 3 unit building ideally located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Enter into unit #1 through your private entrance on Senate Street. You will immediately notice the bright natural light that shines through the large, street-side windows and sparkles onto your vaulted ceilings. The pristinely refinished wood flooring stretched throughout your kitchen/living space. The kitchen has shaker style white cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. There is private access to a large unfinished basement for perfect storage opportunity and convenient laundry. The bathroom has subway tiling. There is additional storage in the hallway coat closet! The large bedroom is carpeted throughout and easily houses your full bedroom set. HVAC system provides central heating and air conditioning.About The Neighborhood:The building is located steps away from the Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Honey's Sit 'N Eat, and so much more! With convenient access to I-76, bus routes 7, 12, and 40, and walking distance to Rittenhouse and Fitler Squares, you will feel like you are in the center of everything.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenant responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, and cable/internet, $50/month water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 S 22ND STREET have any available units?
722 S 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 S 22ND STREET have?
Some of 722 S 22ND STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 S 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
722 S 22ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 S 22ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 722 S 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 722 S 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 722 S 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S 22ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 722 S 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 722 S 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 722 S 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 S 22ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
