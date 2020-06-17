All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6339 THEODORE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6339 THEODORE STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:04 PM

6339 THEODORE STREET

6339 Theodore Street · (215) 222-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6339 Theodore Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move in to a clean straight thru property with open space all the way to the kitchen. Modern looking kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, counter top. Lots of yard space off the kitchen with ability to enter from rear of house with parking space that makes convenient for delivering packages and space to enjoy those nice days and nights. Two bedrooms with nice spacious bath on 2nd floor. This property is close to all transportation, stores, Island Avenue shopping district, stores and restaurants. Minutes away from the Philadelphia International Airport, I-95 and more. Finished basement with powder room which also has storage closets for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have any available units?
6339 THEODORE STREET has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6339 THEODORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6339 THEODORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 THEODORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6339 THEODORE STREET does offer parking.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have a pool?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6339 THEODORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6339 THEODORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6339 THEODORE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity