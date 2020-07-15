All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6076 RIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6076 RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6076 RIDGE AVENUE

6076 Ridge Avenue · (215) 646-6061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6076 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Water Included** Look no further than this gorgeous, modern one-bedroom unit! Modern galley kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, electric cooking range and stainless steel appliances. Bright living area with hardwood floors throughout boasts with natural light with walkout to over-sized deck for relaxation and entertaining guests! Enjoy the new modern spacious tile bathroom. Nice sized bedroom with plenty of natural light. With water included, this one bedroom unit is a great deal in an excellent location, offering everything from convenient public transportation, Main St attractions, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, shopping centers and so much more! Minutes from City Avenue, Kelly Drive, I-76, Bus and Rail Transportation. Close to Philadelphia hospitals, colleges and universities. Washer and Dryer NOT included. Tenant is responsible for cable, electric, heat, and rental insurance. Pets allowed under 40 lbs, $50 extra per month per pet, max: 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
6076 RIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6076 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6076 RIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6076 RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6076 RIDGE AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity