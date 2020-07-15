6076 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Water Included** Look no further than this gorgeous, modern one-bedroom unit! Modern galley kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, electric cooking range and stainless steel appliances. Bright living area with hardwood floors throughout boasts with natural light with walkout to over-sized deck for relaxation and entertaining guests! Enjoy the new modern spacious tile bathroom. Nice sized bedroom with plenty of natural light. With water included, this one bedroom unit is a great deal in an excellent location, offering everything from convenient public transportation, Main St attractions, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, shopping centers and so much more! Minutes from City Avenue, Kelly Drive, I-76, Bus and Rail Transportation. Close to Philadelphia hospitals, colleges and universities. Washer and Dryer NOT included. Tenant is responsible for cable, electric, heat, and rental insurance. Pets allowed under 40 lbs, $50 extra per month per pet, max: 2 pets.