Prime Fishtown Location. 6 Earl Court. This 3 Story, 3 bedroom Trinity sits on one of the last private courtyards in the City of Philadelphia. This house was updated in 2012 with new kitchen, bath and hardwood floors throughout. Available on or about August 1, 2020. Washer and dryer in basement. Great Location for nightlife, restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Frankford Ave and Girard Avenue. NO PETS!