Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS A RENTAL. THE HOUSE ITSELF IS NOT FOR SALE...A rare find. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Master bath. Wood burning fire place and wet bar in basement D/W, G/D stainless steel. Separate entrance to kitchen. All 3 yards 2 patios and 1/2 bath in foyer. Car remote garage and 2 car driveway, and the list goes on.Great rental lots of space. This property is in the vicinity of Saint Joseph's University. Buyer agent compensation is 1/2 month rent ($1,100)