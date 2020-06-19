All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5527 Pearl St.

5527 Pearl Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5527 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5527 Pearl St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE 3bd/1ba Haddington Home Available NOW! - Located at 5527 Pearl St., in the Haddington section of Philadelphia, we have an amazing rental option for you to consider. This beautiful home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, a stove, refrigerator, a built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The bedrooms are bright and open, with plenty of windows and closet room.

For Virtual Tour Click Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PtgbMjqYRm8

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5742710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 Pearl St. have any available units?
5527 Pearl St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5527 Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
5527 Pearl St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 Pearl St. pet-friendly?
No, 5527 Pearl St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5527 Pearl St. offer parking?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not offer parking.
Does 5527 Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 5527 Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 Pearl St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5527 Pearl St. does not have units with air conditioning.
