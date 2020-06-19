Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

INCREDIBLE 3bd/1ba Haddington Home Available NOW! - Located at 5527 Pearl St., in the Haddington section of Philadelphia, we have an amazing rental option for you to consider. This beautiful home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, a stove, refrigerator, a built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The bedrooms are bright and open, with plenty of windows and closet room.



For Virtual Tour Click Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PtgbMjqYRm8



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



