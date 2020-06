Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home with both a porch and a rear yard! This unit is complete with original hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, beautiful grand staircase, traditional dining room and a kitchen with a gas stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Tenants also have access to the basement, which is perfect for extra storage. *Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit