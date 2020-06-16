All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

5414 IRVING STREET

5414 Irving Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5414 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Huge 4 bedroom home with Large living and Dining room and a eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms are all ample sizes. Don't wait!! This won't last !!Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 IRVING STREET have any available units?
5414 IRVING STREET has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5414 IRVING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5414 IRVING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 IRVING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET offer parking?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET have a pool?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET have accessible units?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 IRVING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 IRVING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
