5342 Chestnut St Fl 1

This gorgeous 2BR/1BA apartment has just been renovated and is calling your name!



Beautiful new hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and much much more!



Upon entering into this lovely home, you are welcomed into an amazing open floor plan which leads you from the living room into the kitchen and dining area! The kitchen is completely renovated with contrast white and gray custom cabinets, and a modern subway tiled back splash! This kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher, and microwave! You will also notice a lovely window above the sink which makes for great natural lighting in the kitchen area!



The gorgeous full bathroom contains a soaking tub/ shower with custom carrara marble tiling! This bathroom is so sleek! The bedrooms are greatly sized and contain custom shelving perfect for storage!



Two amazing features that are also associated with this home are a lovely rear patio and an unfinished basement! The basement can be used for additional storage! This apartment home also has a washer and dryer hook up to be installed before move in!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Pets Allowed



