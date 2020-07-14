All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5342 Chestnut St Fl 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

5342 Chestnut St Fl 1

5342 Chestnut Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5342 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 2BR/1BA apartment has just been renovated and is calling your name!

Beautiful new hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and much much more!

Upon entering into this lovely home, you are welcomed into an amazing open floor plan which leads you from the living room into the kitchen and dining area! The kitchen is completely renovated with contrast white and gray custom cabinets, and a modern subway tiled back splash! This kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher, and microwave! You will also notice a lovely window above the sink which makes for great natural lighting in the kitchen area!

The gorgeous full bathroom contains a soaking tub/ shower with custom carrara marble tiling! This bathroom is so sleek! The bedrooms are greatly sized and contain custom shelving perfect for storage!

Two amazing features that are also associated with this home are a lovely rear patio and an unfinished basement! The basement can be used for additional storage! This apartment home also has a washer and dryer hook up to be installed before move in!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have any available units?
5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have?
Some of 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 offer parking?
No, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have a pool?
No, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have accessible units?
No, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5342 Chestnut St Fl 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
2130 Locust
2130 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Society Hill Building
116 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity