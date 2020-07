Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in West Philadelphia! Available Now. - Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available now at 532 S 52nd street. Central air. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apartment is located on the furs floor. Good size bedrooms. 1 year lease. Security deposit, first and last month to move in. $55 application fee. Small dogs and cats are allowed. MUST to have a good credit score. No previous evictions or pending judgements.



(RLNE5886276)