Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

519 N. 35th Street

519 North 35th Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 North 35th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 519 N. 35th Street · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
519 N. 35th Street Available 09/01/20 Spacious house at 519 N. 35th Street - This spacious home has 6 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! There is wall to wall carpet and hardwood floors throughout. The modern, eat-in kitchen features a dishwasher. There is laundry, central A/C and access to a basement - great for extra storage. The back patio is perfect for relaxing and grilling in the warm weather! Available 9/1.
Small pets welcomed!
Great location: close to Drexel University and public transportation. Just a few blocks from the Spring Garden Street Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Kelly Drive, and much more! Also a short distance to many restaurants and shops on Lancaster Ave.
To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

(RLNE3159416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N. 35th Street have any available units?
519 N. 35th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N. 35th Street have?
Some of 519 N. 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N. 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 N. 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N. 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N. 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 519 N. 35th Street offer parking?
No, 519 N. 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 N. 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N. 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N. 35th Street have a pool?
No, 519 N. 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 N. 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 N. 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N. 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 N. 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
