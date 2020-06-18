Amenities

519 N. 35th Street Available 09/01/20 Spacious house at 519 N. 35th Street - This spacious home has 6 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! There is wall to wall carpet and hardwood floors throughout. The modern, eat-in kitchen features a dishwasher. There is laundry, central A/C and access to a basement - great for extra storage. The back patio is perfect for relaxing and grilling in the warm weather! Available 9/1.

Small pets welcomed!

Great location: close to Drexel University and public transportation. Just a few blocks from the Spring Garden Street Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Kelly Drive, and much more! Also a short distance to many restaurants and shops on Lancaster Ave.

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!



(RLNE3159416)