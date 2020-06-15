All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5023 PENTRIDGE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

5023 PENTRIDGE STREET

5023 Pentridge Street · (215) 218-0939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5023 Pentridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
new construction
beautiful 2-year old new construction, only unit on the top floor with a huge deck right outside. It is 20 feet wide with 3 sides of windows. It is located on a quiet block, around the corner of Baltimore Ave and 50th st. You can walk to Dock St Brewery, Satellite Cafe, Mariposa Food C0-op, Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Greensgrow West. 3 more blocks down you got Vietnam Cafe, Aksum, Fu-Wah Mini Market, Loco Pez, list can go on and on, close to Clark Park. It is easy parking and also convenient public transportation. Central AC, gas heating, Laundry in the unit. There are only 5 units. Unit 1 has its own entrance. Unit 2 has a rear entrance. unit 4 is one occupant. It is a nice quiet clean building. Move right in. no Dogs. $300 nonrefundable cat fees. Please only text or email for appointments. (267) 253-5388 or mingjenpu@gmail.com. The owner is listing agent, a PA licensed real estate salesperson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have any available units?
5023 PENTRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5023 PENTRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5023 PENTRIDGE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity