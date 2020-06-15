5023 PENTRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking new construction

beautiful 2-year old new construction, only unit on the top floor with a huge deck right outside. It is 20 feet wide with 3 sides of windows. It is located on a quiet block, around the corner of Baltimore Ave and 50th st. You can walk to Dock St Brewery, Satellite Cafe, Mariposa Food C0-op, Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Greensgrow West. 3 more blocks down you got Vietnam Cafe, Aksum, Fu-Wah Mini Market, Loco Pez, list can go on and on, close to Clark Park. It is easy parking and also convenient public transportation. Central AC, gas heating, Laundry in the unit. There are only 5 units. Unit 1 has its own entrance. Unit 2 has a rear entrance. unit 4 is one occupant. It is a nice quiet clean building. Move right in. no Dogs. $300 nonrefundable cat fees. Please only text or email for appointments. (267) 253-5388 or mingjenpu@gmail.com. The owner is listing agent, a PA licensed real estate salesperson.