Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4821 Florence ave Unit C

4821 Florence Avenue · (215) 423-9893
Location

4821 Florence Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4821 Florence ave Unit C · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family House - Single Family Rental House very modern and bright with Central Air and Private Garage parking
Newly Refurbished kitchen and hard wood floor thought out most of the home, 2 Bed Room 1.5 Bathroom, Complete finished Basement with Washer/Dryer you can create a perfect space for entertaining or extra storage.
Tenant is responsible for all Utilities Bills & Security Deposit & Last Rent must be paid before Moving IN,
Rent is due when you move in, Next to University City and Center City

(RLNE5852282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have any available units?
4821 Florence ave Unit C has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have?
Some of 4821 Florence ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Florence ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Florence ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Florence ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Florence ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Florence ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4821 Florence ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 4821 Florence ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4821 Florence ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Florence ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Florence ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
