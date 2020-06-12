4821 Florence ave Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family House - Single Family Rental House very modern and bright with Central Air and Private Garage parking

Newly Refurbished kitchen and hard wood floor thought out most of the home, 2 Bed Room 1.5 Bathroom, Complete finished Basement with Washer/Dryer you can create a perfect space for entertaining or extra storage.

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities Bills & Security Deposit & Last Rent must be paid before Moving IN,

Rent is due when you move in, Next to University City and Center City



