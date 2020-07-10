4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.~Note: some in-person showings are permittedAvailable Early-Mid August:This awesome and unique apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants! This space offers tons of character, original details, laundry in-unit, thoughtful updates, hardwood floors, and much more. Your unit opens up into the nicely sized living area- perfect for entertaining. There are nice big windows for natural light. Flow into the kitchen, which has nice appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. The bathroom has tile flooring and a nice vanity with mirror. Enter into the first bedroom to get to the second- the unique charm continues into these bedrooms, which are nicely sized. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in the Cedar Park/Spruce Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. Close proximity to University City, public transportation, and surrounded by great local spots to explore along Baltimore Ave! Dottie's Donuts, Desi Village, Green Line Cafe, Smokey Joe's, City Tap House, and plenty of parks are all nearby, so you'll have no shortage of options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.