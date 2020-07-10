All apartments in Philadelphia
4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE

4713 Baltimore Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4713 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.~Note: some in-person showings are permittedAvailable Early-Mid August:This awesome and unique apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants! This space offers tons of character, original details, laundry in-unit, thoughtful updates, hardwood floors, and much more. Your unit opens up into the nicely sized living area- perfect for entertaining. There are nice big windows for natural light. Flow into the kitchen, which has nice appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. The bathroom has tile flooring and a nice vanity with mirror. Enter into the first bedroom to get to the second- the unique charm continues into these bedrooms, which are nicely sized. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in the Cedar Park/Spruce Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. Close proximity to University City, public transportation, and surrounded by great local spots to explore along Baltimore Ave! Dottie's Donuts, Desi Village, Green Line Cafe, Smokey Joe's, City Tap House, and plenty of parks are all nearby, so you'll have no shortage of options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4713 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
