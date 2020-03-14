All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

45 N 54TH STREET

45 North 54th Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 North 54th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Room for the whole family in this spacious 4 bedroom, straight thru home. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a large utility/laundry area complete the first floor. 4 ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 N 54TH STREET have any available units?
45 N 54TH STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 45 N 54TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
45 N 54TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 N 54TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET offer parking?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET have a pool?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 N 54TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 N 54TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
