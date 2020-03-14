45 N 54TH STREET

Amenities

Room for the whole family in this spacious 4 bedroom, straight thru home. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a large utility/laundry area complete the first floor. 4 ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached.