437 Jackson Street

4th & Jackson South Philadelphia - Wonderful townhome in convenient location. This home features newer carpeting, a modern kitchen with a gas stove and a full sized refrigerator, a 1st floor laundry with washer and dryer, gas hot water (radiator) heat, a full basement, and a modest yard. Small pet (under 25lbs) friendly with a pet deposit & renter's insurance. Shown by Appointment only. On Lock-box for Agents only.

Move in costs for this property include first month, last month, one month security deposit, plus a one time lease fee of $50 = $3335 total (please note: Application fees are separate, and are not included in this total). Call or email to see. Please visit our website at DJCRE.com to see all of our properties and services.



