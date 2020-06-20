All apartments in Philadelphia
437 Jackson Street

437 Jackson Street · (215) 271-7070 ext. 307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Whitman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 437 Jackson Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4th & Jackson South Philadelphia - Wonderful townhome in convenient location. This home features newer carpeting, a modern kitchen with a gas stove and a full sized refrigerator, a 1st floor laundry with washer and dryer, gas hot water (radiator) heat, a full basement, and a modest yard. Small pet (under 25lbs) friendly with a pet deposit & renter's insurance. Shown by Appointment only. On Lock-box for Agents only.
Move in costs for this property include first month, last month, one month security deposit, plus a one time lease fee of $50 = $3335 total (please note: Application fees are separate, and are not included in this total). Call or email to see. Please visit our website at DJCRE.com to see all of our properties and services.

(RLNE2132528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Jackson Street have any available units?
437 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Jackson Street have?
Some of 437 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 437 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 437 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 437 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 437 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 437 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
