427 PENSDALE STREET

Welcome to a beautifully maintained row home in the heart of Roxborough. Enter through the front door to be greeted by natural wood-colored flooring that runs throughout the first floor. Step into the spacious living room that has two large windows for plenty of natural light. Just passed the steps you will find a large dining room that offers a picture window to the kitchen. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, quartz countertops, track lighting, and plenty of storage. The kitchen also features a large window overlooking the backyard that allows natural light to flow through. The kitchen also has a door to access the patio and backyard. The yard is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining outdoors! Up on the second floor you will find a large bedroom with neutral colored carpets and two large closets. Across the hall you will find a very large bathroom complete with a shower/tub combination, two sinks, and a spacious closet. Two large sun filled bedrooms with ample closet space are located up the next flight of stairs. The laundry is located in the unfinished basement, in addition to a large storage area. Great location, right near the Roxborough Dog Park, and Kendrick Playground. Manayunk's Main Street is located just down the hill, in addition to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Good credit required. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit.