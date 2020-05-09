All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 427 PENSDALE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
427 PENSDALE STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:38 AM

427 PENSDALE STREET

427 Pensdale Street · (267) 288-4049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

427 Pensdale Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
Welcome to a beautifully maintained row home in the heart of Roxborough. Enter through the front door to be greeted by natural wood-colored flooring that runs throughout the first floor. Step into the spacious living room that has two large windows for plenty of natural light. Just passed the steps you will find a large dining room that offers a picture window to the kitchen. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, quartz countertops, track lighting, and plenty of storage. The kitchen also features a large window overlooking the backyard that allows natural light to flow through. The kitchen also has a door to access the patio and backyard. The yard is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining outdoors! Up on the second floor you will find a large bedroom with neutral colored carpets and two large closets. Across the hall you will find a very large bathroom complete with a shower/tub combination, two sinks, and a spacious closet. Two large sun filled bedrooms with ample closet space are located up the next flight of stairs. The laundry is located in the unfinished basement, in addition to a large storage area. Great location, right near the Roxborough Dog Park, and Kendrick Playground. Manayunk's Main Street is located just down the hill, in addition to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Good credit required. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 PENSDALE STREET have any available units?
427 PENSDALE STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 PENSDALE STREET have?
Some of 427 PENSDALE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 PENSDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
427 PENSDALE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 PENSDALE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 PENSDALE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 427 PENSDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 427 PENSDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 427 PENSDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 PENSDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 PENSDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 427 PENSDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 427 PENSDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 427 PENSDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 427 PENSDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 PENSDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 427 PENSDALE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity