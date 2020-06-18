All apartments in Philadelphia
422 N. 31st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

422 N. 31st Street

422 North 31st Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 N. 31st Street · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly renovated 2 bedroom home in Powelton Village! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house featuring hardwood flooring, laundry, and exposed brick walls in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, stove/oven, and refrigerator. There are ceiling fans in both bedrooms plus in the living room. The front bedroom has a great view of the Center City skyline! There is central a/c, a small back patio and unfinished basement. Close to Drexel University's campus, Drexel Park and much more!
Available now.
To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5670467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 N. 31st Street have any available units?
422 N. 31st Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 N. 31st Street have?
Some of 422 N. 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 N. 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 N. 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 N. 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 N. 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 N. 31st Street offer parking?
No, 422 N. 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 N. 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 N. 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 N. 31st Street have a pool?
No, 422 N. 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 N. 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 422 N. 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 N. 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 N. 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
