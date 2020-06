Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

GREAT SPACE AND VALUE! Just minutes from Washington square, Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospitals and Whole Foods market! Light filled and gracious living space is what you will find in this charming STUDIO apartment residence in the heart of it all. All open living and dining area, kitchen with fantastic cabinet and counter space. Bedroom has great closet space and there is laundry in the residence. A MUST SEE!!!