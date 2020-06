Amenities

4123 Brown St #2 is located in the Belmont neighborhood in the city of Philadelphia, PA. Five minute walk to the Philadelphia Zoo. Nearby Fairmount park. Property is situated on a quiet street with lots of natural light. Property layout could be either 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with a den. Master bedroom features a large layout with 2, big closets. Large open kitchen layout that features plenty of counter space and cabinetry. 3-piece bathroom features tub and shower, as well as plenty of storage space.