Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

407 S 12th St 2R

407 S 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

407 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Center City 1 bd 1 ba Apartment! - Property Id: 302487

Enjoy everything center city has to offer with this stunning 1 bed 1 bath apartment! This unit features private back yard, dishwasher, hard wood floors, and lots of natural light. Located just off of South st with easy access to Broad st Line and Septa Bus lines. Located near by are Serger Park, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, mid town restaurants such as Sampan, Double Knot, and El Vez. Enjoy South Philadelphia's renowned music and art scene. Walkscore 99 overall!

Tenants will receive a monthly $50 laundry card for the laundromat on premises
Property Id 302487

(RLNE5864834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S 12th St 2R have any available units?
407 S 12th St 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S 12th St 2R have?
Some of 407 S 12th St 2R's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S 12th St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
407 S 12th St 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S 12th St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S 12th St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 407 S 12th St 2R offer parking?
No, 407 S 12th St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 407 S 12th St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S 12th St 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S 12th St 2R have a pool?
No, 407 S 12th St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 407 S 12th St 2R have accessible units?
No, 407 S 12th St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S 12th St 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S 12th St 2R has units with dishwashers.
