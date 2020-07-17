407 S 12th St 2R

Amenities
Center City 1 bd 1 ba Apartment! - Property Id: 302487
Enjoy everything center city has to offer with this stunning 1 bed 1 bath apartment! This unit features private back yard, dishwasher, hard wood floors, and lots of natural light. Located just off of South st with easy access to Broad st Line and Septa Bus lines. Located near by are Serger Park, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, mid town restaurants such as Sampan, Double Knot, and El Vez. Enjoy South Philadelphia's renowned music and art scene. Walkscore 99 overall!
Tenants will receive a monthly $50 laundry card for the laundromat on premises
