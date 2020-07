Amenities

on-site laundry parking bike storage some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

**Attention value seekers** If you want a clean place with large rooms at a low price, this is the place for you. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles but sure saves you a lot of money. Water and trash included. Indoor bike storage. Laundry on site. Security cams around the building. Close to Upenn and Drexel Univ. Drexel bus route. Located on a main street. Income source and good credit required. Students require co-signing. Lease start date is negotiable.