All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4047 N 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4047 N 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4047 N 6th St

4047 N 6th St · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hunting Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4047 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Hunting Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4047 N 6th St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4047 N 6th St Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated Home in North Philadelphia!!! - What a beauty we have here! This spacious home features 4BR x 1.5BA, nice sized backyard, and a basement perfect for storage. Only walking distance from the famous Max's Steaks, Temple University Hospital, countless grocery stores and schools!! You don't want to miss this gem! This home would be perfect for Temple University college students or your typical family! Call today!

Requirements:

- Tenants monthly NET income must be 3x the rent
- No Evictions
- No Felonies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 N 6th St have any available units?
4047 N 6th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4047 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
4047 N 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 N 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 4047 N 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4047 N 6th St offer parking?
No, 4047 N 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 4047 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 N 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 4047 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 4047 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 4047 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 N 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 N 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4047 N 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
St. Jude
5016 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity