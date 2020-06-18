Amenities

4047 N 6th St Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated Home in North Philadelphia!!! - What a beauty we have here! This spacious home features 4BR x 1.5BA, nice sized backyard, and a basement perfect for storage. Only walking distance from the famous Max's Steaks, Temple University Hospital, countless grocery stores and schools!! You don't want to miss this gem! This home would be perfect for Temple University college students or your typical family! Call today!



Requirements:



- Tenants monthly NET income must be 3x the rent

- No Evictions

- No Felonies



No Pets Allowed



