Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

3715 N SYDENHAM STREET

3715 North Sydenham Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3715 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tioga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is so spacious there is room for everyone!! Open front porch. Old world charm greets you as soon as you enter. Ample sized living and dining rooms. Full, eat-in kitchen with rear access to the back yard. Powder room. Full basement with plenty of storage space. 4 bedrooms with closets galore. Full bath. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have any available units?
3715 N SYDENHAM STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3715 N SYDENHAM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 N SYDENHAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
