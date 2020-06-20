All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:12 AM

3605 SEPVIVA STREET

3605 Sepviva Street · (215) 671-4701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3605 Sepviva Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cozy Row home in Port Richmond area ready for RENT. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 New Full Bathrooms. a newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Deck, New flooring. New windows and Doors throughout and Central Air system. The home also offers a clean painted basement with a washer and dryer hook up. Close to Shopping centers, stores, and restaurants. Call today make your appointment. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic please review forms on MLS sign at least 24hrs prior to showing.Looking for a responsible tenant with good credit/good background rental history!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have any available units?
3605 SEPVIVA STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have?
Some of 3605 SEPVIVA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 SEPVIVA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3605 SEPVIVA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 SEPVIVA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET offer parking?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have a pool?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 SEPVIVA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 SEPVIVA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
