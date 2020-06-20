3605 SEPVIVA STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beautiful Cozy Row home in Port Richmond area ready for RENT. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 New Full Bathrooms. a newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Deck, New flooring. New windows and Doors throughout and Central Air system. The home also offers a clean painted basement with a washer and dryer hook up. Close to Shopping centers, stores, and restaurants. Call today make your appointment. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic please review forms on MLS sign at least 24hrs prior to showing.Looking for a responsible tenant with good credit/good background rental history!