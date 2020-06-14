3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor

Amenities
This spacious 4 bedroom apartment if around the corner from Hospital. Perfect for medical students. This unit has hard wood flooring, recessed lighting, central air, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. All new doors and windows, freshly painted. Close to shopping and transportation.
