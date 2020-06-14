All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor

3504 Germantown Avenue · (215) 852-1482
Location

3504 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Franklinville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This spacious 4 bedroom apartment if around the corner from Hospital. Perfect for medical students. This unit has hard wood flooring, recessed lighting, central air, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. All new doors and windows, freshly painted. Close to shopping and transportation.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have any available units?
3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have?
Some of 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Germantown Avenue, 2nd Floor has units with dishwashers.
