Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A

3312 Mantua Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

3312 Mantua Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. Move-in Special! Please call for details! New Construction condo in a vibrant neighborhood! Conveniently located, this three bedroom, three bathroom home with an open concept main level, features wood-grain flooring, stainless appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counter tops, ceramic tile bathrooms, and a main level rear deck porch to step right out to the community open space and parking. All bedrooms are good in size and offer ample closet space with private bathrooms. This home is just minutes to Center City, 76, and 676. Philly Bike Share is a few steps away from your door. Walking distance to Drexel, UPenn, CHOP, 30th St Station, The Philadelphia Zoo and the famous Philadelphia Art Museum. Local grocery stores include Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Heirloom. And of course, the eclectic dining scene is sure to suite any appetite. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have any available units?
3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have?
Some of 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A pet-friendly?
No, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A does offer parking.
Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have a pool?
No, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
