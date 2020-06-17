3312 MANTUA AVENUE UNIT A

Amenities

VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. Move-in Special! Please call for details! New Construction condo in a vibrant neighborhood! Conveniently located, this three bedroom, three bathroom home with an open concept main level, features wood-grain flooring, stainless appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counter tops, ceramic tile bathrooms, and a main level rear deck porch to step right out to the community open space and parking. All bedrooms are good in size and offer ample closet space with private bathrooms. This home is just minutes to Center City, 76, and 676. Philly Bike Share is a few steps away from your door. Walking distance to Drexel, UPenn, CHOP, 30th St Station, The Philadelphia Zoo and the famous Philadelphia Art Museum. Local grocery stores include Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Heirloom. And of course, the eclectic dining scene is sure to suite any appetite. Schedule your showing today.