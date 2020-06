Amenities

This fully renovated 4 bedroom unit has hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, new kitchen and baths, new windows, and heating and central air units. The unit is very spacious and has large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Available 9/1/20. The property is a short walk to UPENN and Drexel University. Washer/dryer are located inside the unit.