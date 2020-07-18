All apartments in Philadelphia
3243 n howard st.
Location

3243 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Upper Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $677 · Avail. now

$677

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
3243 N Howard St - Property Id: 309550

RENT TO OWN: WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS LOOKING TO PURCHASE THIS HOUSE!
CALL FOR LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION
Located in the Fair-hill District of Philadelphia, this stunning home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms with over sized efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, new cabinets, recessed lighting with a open concept layout with open sight lines through the kitchen and living room. The kitchen includes modern eat in with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Hot air heat with newer furnace with parts warranty to January 2021. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get together. Grab before its gone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3243-n-howard-st-philadelphia-pa/309550
Property Id 309550

(RLNE5945194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3243 n howard st have any available units?
3243 n howard st has a unit available for $677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 n howard st have?
Some of 3243 n howard st's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 n howard st currently offering any rent specials?
3243 n howard st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 n howard st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 n howard st is pet friendly.
Does 3243 n howard st offer parking?
No, 3243 n howard st does not offer parking.
Does 3243 n howard st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 n howard st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 n howard st have a pool?
No, 3243 n howard st does not have a pool.
Does 3243 n howard st have accessible units?
No, 3243 n howard st does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 n howard st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 n howard st does not have units with dishwashers.

