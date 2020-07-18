3243 n howard st.

Amenities

RENT TO OWN: WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS LOOKING TO PURCHASE THIS HOUSE!

Located in the Fair-hill District of Philadelphia, this stunning home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms with over sized efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, new cabinets, recessed lighting with a open concept layout with open sight lines through the kitchen and living room. The kitchen includes modern eat in with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Hot air heat with newer furnace with parts warranty to January 2021. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get together. Grab before its gone.

