2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE

2844 West Lehigh Avenue · (215) 200-1089
Location

2844 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Strawberry Mansion

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to this Bi-Level Three Bedrooms Two Bathrooms Unit located in the Strawberry Mansion section of the City. This unit features a living room kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom on the 2nd Floor and on the 3rd Floor you have a bathroom and Two Bedrooms with ample closet space. This unit is conveniently located within close proximity to public transportation, stores, shops, restaurant, and minutes from Center City and Major Highways. Housing Choice Vouchers are welcome. Due to COVID-19 showing regulations apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have any available units?
2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2844 W LEHIGH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
