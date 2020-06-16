2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym key fob access new construction tennis court

Available Now! Big brand new 3 bed, 3 bath, apartment on historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the center of Brewerytown's renaissance. This places is amazing! Everything is BRAND NEW. The unit features a HUGE private roof deck. Every bedroom has its on bathroom. There is a washer-dryer in unit, central air, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, open layout with counter seating, granite tiled bathrooms, Nest smart thermostat, key fob entry & an intercom system. The unit is in direct trajectory to the world of Temple U., and walking distance to the restaurants, brewpubs, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop on to the #3 bus at the corner for a roll-out-of-bed commute to Temple, or a quick trip to hang in the Kenzo/Fishtown scene. Fairmount Park is for lovers of urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts), and is just a few blocks away.