Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE

2612 Cecil B Moore Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

2612 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
key fob access
new construction
tennis court
Available Now! Big brand new 3 bed, 3 bath, apartment on historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the center of Brewerytown's renaissance. This places is amazing! Everything is BRAND NEW. The unit features a HUGE private roof deck. Every bedroom has its on bathroom. There is a washer-dryer in unit, central air, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, open layout with counter seating, granite tiled bathrooms, Nest smart thermostat, key fob entry & an intercom system. The unit is in direct trajectory to the world of Temple U., and walking distance to the restaurants, brewpubs, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop on to the #3 bus at the corner for a roll-out-of-bed commute to Temple, or a quick trip to hang in the Kenzo/Fishtown scene. Fairmount Park is for lovers of urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts), and is just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have any available units?
2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have?
Some of 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 CECIL B MOORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
