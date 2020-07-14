All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2608 WEBSTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2608 WEBSTER STREET
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

2608 WEBSTER STREET

2608 Webster Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2608 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,731

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!**NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury bi-level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment. The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. An amazing glass and stainless steel banister along the stairs leads to the second level, which features 2 beautifully painted spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile.*Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
2608 WEBSTER STREET has a unit available for $1,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 2608 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2608 WEBSTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2608 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
No, 2608 WEBSTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 WEBSTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 2608 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2608 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 WEBSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2608 WEBSTER STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity