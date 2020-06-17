2537 N FRONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:Stunning, bi-level apartment on the borders of Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond neighborhoods. Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a master bedroom suite, bright natural light, tons of storage space, and a private roof deck! This is the largest of the apartments in this contemporary style building. Each unit has a private entrance and private outdoor space. The main level of this unit offers a sunny bedroom, full bathroom, gorgeous kitchen, and spacious living/dining space. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and an island for additional prep space, bar seating, and cool accent lighting overhead. The upper level has another large rear bedroom with its own bathroom in the hallway. The front half of this floor is dedicated to the master bedroom suite, which offers a large walk-in closet, a bright and airy bedroom, and an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, private toilet, and a frameless glass stall shower. Climb the final set of stairs to your private roof deck, which has a great view and plenty of space for furniture. Note: photos are examples from the adjacent building. Exact layout and finishes may differ.About The Neighborhood:Located just steps from convenient Lehigh Ave shops and quick bites, and easily accessible by public transportation with the Huntingdon station for the MFL just down the street. Enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Thang Long Noodle, One Pound Cheesesteak, Fiore Pizza, Urban Axes, Philadelphia Brewing, El Principe, and much more. Be near Temple hospital (both campuses), Waterloo Playground, MR Pharmacy, in addition to all Fishtown and Center City have to offer.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $70 flat water fee/month, electricity, cable/internet.