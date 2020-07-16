2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in Fishtown!! - Luxury 2 bedroom condo with 1 parking spot in the heart of Fishtown! Soaring wood ceilings, exposed brick, and tons of natural light accentuate the modern feel of this spacious first floor unit. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout lead to bedrooms that share a full bath and feature exposed wood beams. Updated eat-in kitchen flooded with natural light boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Washer/dryer included with unit for added convenience! Just minutes away from shopping, parks, and restaurants!



$25/mo water usage fee additional.



One private PARKING spot is included in the rent!!



Pets welcome with $500 refundable deposit and $25/mo pet rent!



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



