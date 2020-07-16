All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103

2531 Trenton Avenue · (267) 214-4297
Location

2531 Trenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in Fishtown!! - Luxury 2 bedroom condo with 1 parking spot in the heart of Fishtown! Soaring wood ceilings, exposed brick, and tons of natural light accentuate the modern feel of this spacious first floor unit. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout lead to bedrooms that share a full bath and feature exposed wood beams. Updated eat-in kitchen flooded with natural light boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Washer/dryer included with unit for added convenience! Just minutes away from shopping, parks, and restaurants!

$25/mo water usage fee additional.

One private PARKING spot is included in the rent!!

Pets welcome with $500 refundable deposit and $25/mo pet rent!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE3749024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have any available units?
2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have?
Some of 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
