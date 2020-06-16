All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2524 SEPVIVA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2524 SEPVIVA STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2524 SEPVIVA STREET

2524 Sepviva Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2524 Sepviva Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:This spacious 3-story home is located just off Frankford Ave, walkable to tons of local favorites and surrounded by public transportation routes for easy commuting.The main level welcomes you into the sunny space with large street side windows, hardwood floors, and a straight through layout for a wide open feel. The living room flows through a dining area and into the kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker style cabinets, and a half bathroom attached. There's access to your patio and finished basement from the kitchen. The basement has high tile flooring and recessed lighting-- perfect for a TV or game room! Theres a double door closet with a full size washer/dryer for added convenience.The second floor has the first two bedrooms-- each large enough for a queen bed, with hardwood floors and ample closet space. There's a very large full bathroom in between the two bedrooms with a full tub and lighted vanity.Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious master bedroom suite. The staircase opens up to the bathroom on your left and two walk-in closets directly in front of you with a seating/changing area. The bedroom is to your right, and offers access to your private balcony with stunning center city views! The master bath has a separate toilet area for added privacy, two vanities with contemporary lighting, and a frameless glass shower.About The Neighborhood:Close to public transportation, I-95, dining, and entertainment. You'll be just a short walk from Coffee House Too, Memphis Taproom, Fishtown Diner, Green Eggs Cafe, Medusa Pizza, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Loco Pez, Martha, Pizza Brain, and more! You'll also find a grocery and park close by, and you're just a few blocks from all that Fishtown has to offer!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have any available units?
2524 SEPVIVA STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have?
Some of 2524 SEPVIVA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 SEPVIVA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2524 SEPVIVA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 SEPVIVA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET offer parking?
No, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have a pool?
No, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 SEPVIVA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 SEPVIVA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2524 SEPVIVA STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity