2524 SEPVIVA STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:This spacious 3-story home is located just off Frankford Ave, walkable to tons of local favorites and surrounded by public transportation routes for easy commuting.The main level welcomes you into the sunny space with large street side windows, hardwood floors, and a straight through layout for a wide open feel. The living room flows through a dining area and into the kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker style cabinets, and a half bathroom attached. There's access to your patio and finished basement from the kitchen. The basement has high tile flooring and recessed lighting-- perfect for a TV or game room! Theres a double door closet with a full size washer/dryer for added convenience.The second floor has the first two bedrooms-- each large enough for a queen bed, with hardwood floors and ample closet space. There's a very large full bathroom in between the two bedrooms with a full tub and lighted vanity.Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious master bedroom suite. The staircase opens up to the bathroom on your left and two walk-in closets directly in front of you with a seating/changing area. The bedroom is to your right, and offers access to your private balcony with stunning center city views! The master bath has a separate toilet area for added privacy, two vanities with contemporary lighting, and a frameless glass shower.About The Neighborhood:Close to public transportation, I-95, dining, and entertainment. You'll be just a short walk from Coffee House Too, Memphis Taproom, Fishtown Diner, Green Eggs Cafe, Medusa Pizza, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Loco Pez, Martha, Pizza Brain, and more! You'll also find a grocery and park close by, and you're just a few blocks from all that Fishtown has to offer!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.