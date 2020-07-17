All apartments in Philadelphia
2515 S 9th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2515 S 9th St

2515 S 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

2515 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This spacious 3BR home located in south Philly is one you do not want to miss out on!

Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by a beautiful living room with new laminate wood flooring. The fresh gray painted walls really modernize the entire room! This room is great for hosting guests or just simply relaxing!

The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The cabinets are a beautiful dark oak and the flooring is light beige linoleum. The kitchen contains a huge window above the sink which makes fore great natural lighting! The kitchen also has access to a beautiful outdoor patio space. Great for hosting BBQs!

Each bedroom, covered in wall to wall carpeting, has a wonderful ceiling fan installed for extra air circulation. The bedrooms are spacious, and have great natural lighting. The bathroom contains custom tile work and a great soaking/shower tub.There is also an additional half bath located on the first level! This home has an unfinished basement for added storage space! There is also a full washer/dryer located in the home.

Pets allowed with additional $300 deposit & $25 per month fee.
Dogs up tp 25lbs.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5861859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 S 9th St have any available units?
2515 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 S 9th St have?
Some of 2515 S 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
2515 S 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 S 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 S 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 2515 S 9th St offer parking?
No, 2515 S 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 2515 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 2515 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 2515 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 2515 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 S 9th St has units with dishwashers.
