251 S 51ST STREET

Super unique, 3 story, 4 bedroom apartment in a classic West Philly Porch-Front rowhome. Freshly painted and move in. Convenient location close to schools, and major public transit hub (Market-Frankford El is a short walk). Excellent shopping and restaurant opportunities on 52nd St! Please inquire for an appointment to see this great apartment today. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Because of the Coronavirus, we are only showing our properties to tenants who have made an application on our website and been approved.