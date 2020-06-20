All apartments in Philadelphia
251 S 51ST STREET

251 South 51st Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Super unique, 3 story, 4 bedroom apartment in a classic West Philly Porch-Front rowhome. Freshly painted and move in. Convenient location close to schools, and major public transit hub (Market-Frankford El is a short walk). Excellent shopping and restaurant opportunities on 52nd St! Please inquire for an appointment to see this great apartment today. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Because of the Coronavirus, we are only showing our properties to tenants who have made an application on our website and been approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 S 51ST STREET have any available units?
251 S 51ST STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 251 S 51ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
251 S 51ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 S 51ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET offer parking?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET have a pool?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 S 51ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 S 51ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
