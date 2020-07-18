2501 E NORRIS STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This house is perfectly situated one block from Loco Pez, Reanimator Coffee, Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen, and all that Olde Richmond and Fishtown have to offer. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c, washer and dryer, and more! The first floor has a nice living room, dining room, kitchen with a dishwasher, and a patio in the back. There are 3 larger rooms in this home along with 1.5 baths. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll love living in Philly's "coolest neighborhood", walking distance to public transportation and great local spots like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Evil Genius, Pizza Brain, La Colombe, Fette Sau, Pizza Shackamaxon, Joe's Steaks, Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown Market, Craft Foundry, Starboard Side Tavern, and lots more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.