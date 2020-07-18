All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:16 AM

2501 E NORRIS STREET

2501 East Norris Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2501 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This house is perfectly situated one block from Loco Pez, Reanimator Coffee, Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen, and all that Olde Richmond and Fishtown have to offer. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c, washer and dryer, and more! The first floor has a nice living room, dining room, kitchen with a dishwasher, and a patio in the back. There are 3 larger rooms in this home along with 1.5 baths. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll love living in Philly's "coolest neighborhood", walking distance to public transportation and great local spots like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Evil Genius, Pizza Brain, La Colombe, Fette Sau, Pizza Shackamaxon, Joe's Steaks, Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown Market, Craft Foundry, Starboard Side Tavern, and lots more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have any available units?
2501 E NORRIS STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have?
Some of 2501 E NORRIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 E NORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2501 E NORRIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 E NORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 E NORRIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET offer parking?
No, 2501 E NORRIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 E NORRIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2501 E NORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2501 E NORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 E NORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 E NORRIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
