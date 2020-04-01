2431 West Seybert Street

Amenities

UPDATED 2BD/1BA IN BREWERYTOWN AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Updated 2BD/1BA rowhome in Brewerytown available now! It gets tons of light, is on a nice quiet street, has a huge bathroom, spacious master bedroom, and tons of storage space. Washer/dryer hookup in the basement for your convenience. Tenants pay all utilities. Public transportation is easily accessible and bars, shopping and the art museum are just minutes away! Pets negotiable.



Requirements:

-$50 application fee for first applicant, $25 for all others

-First, last and security to move in.

-Credit, background, income, and employment verification checks. No evictions or judgements.

-No vouchers or programs accepted.

-3x monthly rent in income

-Tenants pay all utilities

-Laundry hookup in basement.

-Pets considered with fee



(RLNE4833787)