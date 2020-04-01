All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

2431 West Seybert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2431 West Seybert Street · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED 2BD/1BA IN BREWERYTOWN AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Updated 2BD/1BA rowhome in Brewerytown available now! It gets tons of light, is on a nice quiet street, has a huge bathroom, spacious master bedroom, and tons of storage space. Washer/dryer hookup in the basement for your convenience. Tenants pay all utilities. Public transportation is easily accessible and bars, shopping and the art museum are just minutes away! Pets negotiable.

Requirements:
-$50 application fee for first applicant, $25 for all others
-First, last and security to move in.
-Credit, background, income, and employment verification checks. No evictions or judgements.
-No vouchers or programs accepted.
-3x monthly rent in income
-Tenants pay all utilities
-Laundry hookup in basement.
-Pets considered with fee

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1qFgCoRGyKhHtWI4Qcj38yldf1t31LujZ

(RLNE4833787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 West Seybert Street have any available units?
2431 West Seybert Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2431 West Seybert Street currently offering any rent specials?
2431 West Seybert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 West Seybert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 West Seybert Street is pet friendly.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street offer parking?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not offer parking.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street have a pool?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not have a pool.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street have accessible units?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 West Seybert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 West Seybert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
