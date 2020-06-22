2410 E FIRTH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September | Leasing Special: $1,795/mo for a 24-month lease & $1,850/mo for a 12-month leaseThis lovely single family home boasts a beautiful, spacious interior and three floors of amazing finishes and roomy floorplan. There's a straight through layout on the first floor with leads through the living room, dining room, half bathroom, and kitchen, with open space on either side of the central staircase for a convenient, circular layout. The kitchen has enough space for a dining table and chairs, stainless steel refrigerator, tons of rich wooden cabinetry, and access to your private patio out back. Hardwood floors stretch the length of the home, elevating the space with a bright and airy feel. The second floor offers a full bathroom with a tub AND a shower stall with glass door. There's a sunny front bedroom, with a brick-lined hallway leading back to your custom walk-in closet and private deck. Two more spacious bedrooms make up the third floor of this beautiful home-- both with good natural light and closet space. There's a large basement with washer and dryer for tenant use. Schedule your showing today!Note: Interior walls have been repainted with neutral color.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.