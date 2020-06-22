All apartments in Philadelphia
2410 E FIRTH STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

2410 E FIRTH STREET

2410 East Firth Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2410 East Firth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September | Leasing Special: $1,795/mo for a 24-month lease & $1,850/mo for a 12-month leaseThis lovely single family home boasts a beautiful, spacious interior and three floors of amazing finishes and roomy floorplan. There's a straight through layout on the first floor with leads through the living room, dining room, half bathroom, and kitchen, with open space on either side of the central staircase for a convenient, circular layout. The kitchen has enough space for a dining table and chairs, stainless steel refrigerator, tons of rich wooden cabinetry, and access to your private patio out back. Hardwood floors stretch the length of the home, elevating the space with a bright and airy feel. The second floor offers a full bathroom with a tub AND a shower stall with glass door. There's a sunny front bedroom, with a brick-lined hallway leading back to your custom walk-in closet and private deck. Two more spacious bedrooms make up the third floor of this beautiful home-- both with good natural light and closet space. There's a large basement with washer and dryer for tenant use. Schedule your showing today!Note: Interior walls have been repainted with neutral color.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have any available units?
2410 E FIRTH STREET has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have?
Some of 2410 E FIRTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 E FIRTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2410 E FIRTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 E FIRTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 E FIRTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2410 E FIRTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 E FIRTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2410 E FIRTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2410 E FIRTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 E FIRTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 E FIRTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
