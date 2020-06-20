239 S 10TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access media room

**ONE MONTH FREE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE!!!**6 month lease @ $4800 with one month free = $4000 *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located on the corner of 10th and Locust! Do not miss this breathtaking bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished apartment in the heart of Washington Square West, directly across from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and minutes from Washington Square Park, Walnut Street Theatre, and the hottest bars/restaurants around 13th St, the Gayborhood and Center City. This renovated unit displays a beautiful marriage between industrial and modern interior design from the concrete flooring, metal railing, exposed air ducts, beams and bricks, to the bright recessed lighting and high end finishes. The kitchen is your dream come true with quartz countertops and waterfall breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, gas cooking range, dishwasher, as well as brass hardware and garbage disposal. On a spring day, you can take in the sounds of the birds singing by opening the sliding glass door to the Juliette balcony off of the living room. The first bedroom is also located on this floor and includes a bright skylight with a pull down shade, a large closet and is next door to the full bathroom that~s complete with stylish white subway tile and sleek vanity. The second floor loft features the master suite with a private deck, a large walk-in closet with stackable washer/dryer, and the most stunning bathroom that includes a skylight, standing glass shower and a rainfall showerhead.*Sorry, no pets*Verizon wireless internet/cable TV included*Entrance is on Delhi St