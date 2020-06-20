All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
239 S 10TH STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:02 AM

239 S 10TH STREET

239 South 10th Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

239 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
**ONE MONTH FREE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE!!!**6 month lease @ $4800 with one month free = $4000 *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located on the corner of 10th and Locust! Do not miss this breathtaking bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished apartment in the heart of Washington Square West, directly across from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and minutes from Washington Square Park, Walnut Street Theatre, and the hottest bars/restaurants around 13th St, the Gayborhood and Center City. This renovated unit displays a beautiful marriage between industrial and modern interior design from the concrete flooring, metal railing, exposed air ducts, beams and bricks, to the bright recessed lighting and high end finishes. The kitchen is your dream come true with quartz countertops and waterfall breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, gas cooking range, dishwasher, as well as brass hardware and garbage disposal. On a spring day, you can take in the sounds of the birds singing by opening the sliding glass door to the Juliette balcony off of the living room. The first bedroom is also located on this floor and includes a bright skylight with a pull down shade, a large closet and is next door to the full bathroom that~s complete with stylish white subway tile and sleek vanity. The second floor loft features the master suite with a private deck, a large walk-in closet with stackable washer/dryer, and the most stunning bathroom that includes a skylight, standing glass shower and a rainfall showerhead.*Sorry, no pets*Verizon wireless internet/cable TV included*Entrance is on Delhi St

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 S 10TH STREET have any available units?
239 S 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 S 10TH STREET have?
Some of 239 S 10TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 S 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
239 S 10TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 S 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 239 S 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 239 S 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 239 S 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 239 S 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 S 10TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 S 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 239 S 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 239 S 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 239 S 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 239 S 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 S 10TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
