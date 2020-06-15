All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 234 N PAXON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
234 N PAXON STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

234 N PAXON STREET

234 North Paxon Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

234 North Paxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Dunlap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to this 4 bedroom straight thru. Freshly painted and move in ready. Front porch. Spacious living and dining rooms. Eat in kitchen with access to the rear yard. Full basement for additional storage. 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N PAXON STREET have any available units?
234 N PAXON STREET has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 234 N PAXON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
234 N PAXON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N PAXON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET offer parking?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET have a pool?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET have accessible units?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 N PAXON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 N PAXON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 234 N PAXON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity