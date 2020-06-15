234 N PAXON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage

Welcome to this 4 bedroom straight thru. Freshly painted and move in ready. Front porch. Spacious living and dining rooms. Eat in kitchen with access to the rear yard. Full basement for additional storage. 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.