230 Wendover St

This exquisite end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2017! Upon entry of the home is a spacious living room with wall to wall hardwood flooring, LED lighting, ceiling fan and more! Through the living room is the gorgeous kitchen with 42 in custom white cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (side-by-side fridge, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave), custom backsplash and more! Just beyond the kitchen is a morning room before exiting to the rear yard through sliding doors!



The second level features two spacious bedrooms with the continued hardwood flooring that can comfortably fit queen sized beds! The full bathroom on this level is in the hallway and features a custom ceramic sink that sits atop a granite countertop, nickel faucet and finishes, energy efficient toilet, stone tiled floors and custom tiled walls in the bathtub!



The 3rd level of the home is a master suite with a bedroom that can fit a king sized bed with ease! The master bathroom is equipped with a jetted soaking tub, custom stone tiled walls, glass showerstall, his and hers ceramic sinks, granite countertop, custom vanity, energy efficient toilet and more!



This property also come with 3 private parking spaces!



Pets welcomed with additional deposit!



Conveniently located within a stone's throw of Main St in Manayunk!! Easy access to Ridge Ave, Lincoln Dr, I-76, I-476, I-276, City Ave, Center City, and more!



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Property Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5780706)