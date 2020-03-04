All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

230 Wendover St

230 Wendover Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Wendover Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This exquisite end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2017! Upon entry of the home is a spacious living room with wall to wall hardwood flooring, LED lighting, ceiling fan and more! Through the living room is the gorgeous kitchen with 42 in custom white cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (side-by-side fridge, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave), custom backsplash and more! Just beyond the kitchen is a morning room before exiting to the rear yard through sliding doors!

The second level features two spacious bedrooms with the continued hardwood flooring that can comfortably fit queen sized beds! The full bathroom on this level is in the hallway and features a custom ceramic sink that sits atop a granite countertop, nickel faucet and finishes, energy efficient toilet, stone tiled floors and custom tiled walls in the bathtub!

The 3rd level of the home is a master suite with a bedroom that can fit a king sized bed with ease! The master bathroom is equipped with a jetted soaking tub, custom stone tiled walls, glass showerstall, his and hers ceramic sinks, granite countertop, custom vanity, energy efficient toilet and more!

This property also come with 3 private parking spaces!

Pets welcomed with additional deposit!

Conveniently located within a stone's throw of Main St in Manayunk!! Easy access to Ridge Ave, Lincoln Dr, I-76, I-476, I-276, City Ave, Center City, and more!

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Property Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5780706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wendover St have any available units?
230 Wendover St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Wendover St have?
Some of 230 Wendover St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Wendover St currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wendover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wendover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Wendover St is pet friendly.
Does 230 Wendover St offer parking?
Yes, 230 Wendover St does offer parking.
Does 230 Wendover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Wendover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wendover St have a pool?
No, 230 Wendover St does not have a pool.
Does 230 Wendover St have accessible units?
No, 230 Wendover St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wendover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Wendover St has units with dishwashers.
