229 Brown St. Unit 4

Bilevel 1 bedroom with Den in Northern Liberties Available 7/15! - Beautiful bilevel 1 bedroom with den apartment in a owner occupied building. Modern kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the top floor. There is tons of natural because of numerous windows and skylights. A spiral staircase connects the floors and there is also an outside hallway that accesses both levels. The main level is a large living room and den.



Tenant pays gas and electric, water is included. No dogs allowed but a cat is permitted. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Street parking only. Good income and credit are required. This unit is available 7/15. The apartment is currently tenant occupied - there will be no in person showing until 6/20.



Northern Liberties area has restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and markets that reflect the neighborhood's cool vibe. This great unit will rent quickly!



