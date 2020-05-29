All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

229 Brown St. Unit 4

229 Brown St · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Brown St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 Brown St. Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Bilevel 1 bedroom with Den in Northern Liberties Available 7/15! - Beautiful bilevel 1 bedroom with den apartment in a owner occupied building. Modern kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the top floor. There is tons of natural because of numerous windows and skylights. A spiral staircase connects the floors and there is also an outside hallway that accesses both levels. The main level is a large living room and den.

Tenant pays gas and electric, water is included. No dogs allowed but a cat is permitted. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Street parking only. Good income and credit are required. This unit is available 7/15. The apartment is currently tenant occupied - there will be no in person showing until 6/20.

Northern Liberties area has restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and markets that reflect the neighborhood's cool vibe. This great unit will rent quickly!

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE4804302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have any available units?
229 Brown St. Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 229 Brown St. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
229 Brown St. Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Brown St. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Brown St. Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Brown St. Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
