Philadelphia, PA
226 W Wildey St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

226 W Wildey St

226 West Wildey Street · (718) 541-5289
Location

226 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Wildey · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Northern Liberties -- Steps to Piazza -- Luxury 4-5BR

Beautiful home in a perfect location, 1 block from the Piazza, restaurants, and shopping. Designed w/ a great sense of style & terrific natural light. First floor has an open Living/Dining w/ hardwd flrs. Step up to cook's Kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steal GE Profile appliances, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting & slate floor. Rear Brick Patio. Open stairs to 2nd fl w/ 2 Bedrooms w/hdwd flrs,& full Hall Bath w/tumbled marble wainscotting, 3rd fl w/ Main Bedroom w/hdwood flrs, 2 skylights,full Bath,& 4th Bedroom w/ sldg glass drs to Juliet balcony & skyline view. Finished Basement w/ tile floor and Powder Rm can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate laundry in basement. Central air. You’ll love it. Perfect for families. Call 718-541-5289. video tour: https://youtu.be/_5rWMabXrxU

(RLNE901023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 W Wildey St have any available units?
226 W Wildey St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 W Wildey St have?
Some of 226 W Wildey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 W Wildey St currently offering any rent specials?
226 W Wildey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 W Wildey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 W Wildey St is pet friendly.
Does 226 W Wildey St offer parking?
No, 226 W Wildey St does not offer parking.
Does 226 W Wildey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 W Wildey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 W Wildey St have a pool?
No, 226 W Wildey St does not have a pool.
Does 226 W Wildey St have accessible units?
No, 226 W Wildey St does not have accessible units.
Does 226 W Wildey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 W Wildey St has units with dishwashers.
