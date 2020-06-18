226 W Wildey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Northern Liberties -- Steps to Piazza -- Luxury 4-5BR



Beautiful home in a perfect location, 1 block from the Piazza, restaurants, and shopping. Designed w/ a great sense of style & terrific natural light. First floor has an open Living/Dining w/ hardwd flrs. Step up to cook's Kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steal GE Profile appliances, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting & slate floor. Rear Brick Patio. Open stairs to 2nd fl w/ 2 Bedrooms w/hdwd flrs,& full Hall Bath w/tumbled marble wainscotting, 3rd fl w/ Main Bedroom w/hdwood flrs, 2 skylights,full Bath,& 4th Bedroom w/ sldg glass drs to Juliet balcony & skyline view. Finished Basement w/ tile floor and Powder Rm can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate laundry in basement. Central air. You’ll love it. Perfect for families. Call 718-541-5289. video tour: https://youtu.be/_5rWMabXrxU



(RLNE901023)