2257 N VAN PELT STREET

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this large and spacious house! As you walk through the foyer you will enter a spacious living room with and adjacent full bath. Next you will walk into a spacious eat-in kitchen. Behind the kitchen is a dining room the leads into a spacious yard. The second floor holds four large bedrooms with ample closet space in each bedroom and an updated modern bathroom. The area offers easy access to highways and public transportation including Route 611 (Broad Street), the Broad Street Line and numerous bus routes.