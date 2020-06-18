All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2257 N VAN PELT STREET

2257 North Van Pelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2257 North Van Pelt Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this large and spacious house! As you walk through the foyer you will enter a spacious living room with and adjacent full bath. Next you will walk into a spacious eat-in kitchen. Behind the kitchen is a dining room the leads into a spacious yard. The second floor holds four large bedrooms with ample closet space in each bedroom and an updated modern bathroom. The area offers easy access to highways and public transportation including Route 611 (Broad Street), the Broad Street Line and numerous bus routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have any available units?
2257 N VAN PELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2257 N VAN PELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2257 N VAN PELT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 N VAN PELT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET offer parking?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have a pool?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 N VAN PELT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 N VAN PELT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
