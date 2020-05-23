All apartments in Philadelphia
2237 S. Hicks St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2237 S. Hicks St.

2237 South Hicks Street · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2237 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2237 S. Hicks St. · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
3 bedroom/1 bath, Newbold, Available Now $1600 - Darling, immaculate Newbold 3bd/1bth home just steps blocks from Broad St., SEPTAs Snyder Station, Cacias Bakery, Djakarta Cafe, La Rosa Pizzeria, Vegan Commissary, Tap Room on 19th and Body World Gym to name just a few venues. Home features include hardwood floors throughout, central air, Bright kitchen with dishwasher, spacious living room, roomy patio, clean/dry basement with storage space and laundry. Cats are welcome, sorry no dogs.First, last and security deposit required for move in. Water is included, tenants pay electric and gas.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

***********************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
***********************************************************************************

Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE5276521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 S. Hicks St. have any available units?
2237 S. Hicks St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 S. Hicks St. have?
Some of 2237 S. Hicks St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 S. Hicks St. currently offering any rent specials?
2237 S. Hicks St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 S. Hicks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 S. Hicks St. is pet friendly.
Does 2237 S. Hicks St. offer parking?
No, 2237 S. Hicks St. does not offer parking.
Does 2237 S. Hicks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 S. Hicks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 S. Hicks St. have a pool?
No, 2237 S. Hicks St. does not have a pool.
Does 2237 S. Hicks St. have accessible units?
No, 2237 S. Hicks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 S. Hicks St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 S. Hicks St. has units with dishwashers.
