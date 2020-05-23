2237 S. Hicks St.

Amenities
3 bedroom/1 bath, Newbold, Available Now $1600 - Darling, immaculate Newbold 3bd/1bth home just steps blocks from Broad St., SEPTAs Snyder Station, Cacias Bakery, Djakarta Cafe, La Rosa Pizzeria, Vegan Commissary, Tap Room on 19th and Body World Gym to name just a few venues. Home features include hardwood floors throughout, central air, Bright kitchen with dishwasher, spacious living room, roomy patio, clean/dry basement with storage space and laundry. Cats are welcome, sorry no dogs.First, last and security deposit required for move in. Water is included, tenants pay electric and gas.
Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394
(RLNE5276521)